Province, Bacolod celebrate Overseas Filipino Migrant Fair

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez joined the celebration of the Month of Overseas Filipinos Migrant Fair held recently at SMX Convention Center, SM City Bacolod, November 8-9.

The said momentous occasion was graced by distinguished guests and participating agencies, all coming together to recognize the contributions and challenges faced by overseas Filipinos held at SMX Convention Center, Bacolod City.

The event commenced with welcoming remarks from the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose "Bong" Lacson, and Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez, both of whom extended their gratitude to the overseas Filipino community for their unwavering support. Also present in the event is Councilor Cindy Rojas.

The President of the Philippine Migrants Rights Watch (PMRW), Chair (IAC-MOF), Carmelita Nuqui, delivered a heartfelt video message, emphasizing the significance of the occasion.

Secretary Romulo Arugay, Co-Chair of IAC-MOF and Chairperson of the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO), also conveyed his warm wishes via a video message. Atty. Alma Royandoyan-Alli, Head Executive Assistant of CFO, shared her message of encouragement and support.

Several organizations and government bodies extended their special messages during this event. Among them were the Department of Trade and Industry Negros Occidental OIC Provincial Director Lynna Joy Cardinal, Regional Vice President William Chavez, Dr. Lilani Benedian, and OIC Regional Director Rizza Joy Molded.

The list of participating agencies included the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Tourism (DOT)

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), International Organization for Migration (IOM), Migrant Forum in Asia (MFA),National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA),Pag-IBIG Fund (PAG-IBIG), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Philippine Information Agency (PIA), Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Social Security System (SSS), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Apart from celebrating the contributions of overseas Filipinos, the event also provided practical benefits to attendees. A job fair was organized, offering opportunities for job seekers. Attendees had the chance to raise their concerns, seek information, and even apply for various services and programs.

To conclude the celebration on a high note, a raffle and grand raffle were held, adding an element of excitement and the chance for attendees to win fantastic prizes.

This "Month of Overseas Filipinos Migrant Fair" in Negros Occidental was not just a celebration but also a testament to the unwavering support and commitment of the Filipino community to their fellow overseas countrymen.*