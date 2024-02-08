Bacolod

Province to build P50-M La Carlota-Pontevedra bridge

GROUNDBREAKING. Gov. Bong Lacson (far right) and Vice Gov. Jeffrey Ferrer (second form right) lower the time capsule during the groundbreaking ceremony of the P50 million worth La Carlota-Pontevedra bridge project. The project will replace the overflow that connects the two barangays of the two localities in the 4th District of Negros Occidental.CAPITOL PHOTO
Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Vice Gov. Jeffrey Ferrer led the groundbreaking ceremony for the Conversion of the Overflow Bridge to RCDG Bridge (Phase I) located in Brgy. DSB, Pontevedra, February 6.

The P50 million bridge project, funded by the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, will replace the overflow that connects Brgy. DSB, Pontevedra and Brgy. RSB, La Carlota City.

Fourth District Board Member Jose Benito Alonso, Pontevedra Mayor Jose Maria Alonso, and La Carlota City Mayor Rex Jalando-on also joined the laying of the time capsule, together with Provincial Engineer Ernie Mapa, URC-SURE La Carlota Operations Manager Mario Palma,  and Asociacion de Agricultores La Carlota y Pontevedra (AALCPI) Chairman Bob Cuenca.

The construction will be implemented in two phases; phase 1 is projected to be completed this year.

The bridge will benefit communities in both LGUs, and the neighboring towns and cities, as well. (PR)

