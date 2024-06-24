Provincial Energy Development Roadmap created

Provincial Consultant on Energy and Environmental Concerns (PCEEC) Rafael L. Coscolluela is hoping that energy security will be achieved by the province through the Provincial Energy Development Roadmap.

This after the Provincial Power Sector Study Group (PPS-SG), led by Coscolluela, in partnership with the University of St. La Salle, wrapped up a 2-day planning conference last June 19-20, 2024 with Department of Energy (DOE) officials to finalize the basic framework for the Provincial Energy Development Roadmap.

According to Coscolluela, the framework will now be fleshed out to reflect specific interventions and measures needed to attain the power security goal of the Province.

The conference commenced with the presentation of the Negros Occidental Power Sector Assessment Study (NOPSAS), and the outputs of the Power Summit held last May 3, by study group head Jeanette C. Patindol.

The DOE then presented its updated Power Outlook and Energy Roadmap, followed by discussions on the data presented and concerns related thereto, including Summit recommendations.

PCEE Coscolluela then introduced the proposed framework for the Provincial Energy Development Roadmap, inviting suggestions and inputs from the participants. The framework was finalized after an overnight review followed by further discussions to address the broad range of identified issues and concerns.

The conference with DOE marks a significant step in the roadmap's development process. Once completed, the roadmap will be presented to all stakeholders for adoption at a forthcoming summit.

Attendees included officials from the DOE's Energy Policy and Planning Bureau (EPPB), Electric Power Industry Management Bureau (EPIMB), Renewable Energy Management Bureau (REMB), and the Visayas Field Office.