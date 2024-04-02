Provincial meet games to start April 2

The official games for the Negros Occidental Provincial Meet will start Tuesday, April 1, Romeo Sison, sports officer of the Department of Education-Negros Occidental Division, said.

Sison said the opening ceremonies and parade were held Monday afternoon, April 1, at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City.

Sison said that 6,500 athletes from 13 delegations will vie for the overall championship in the five-day provincial meet.

He said there will be 15 sports events at the elementary level and 22 for the secondary level.

There will also be a ParaGames for those who are with physical disabilities, he added.

"We are currently observing the weather situation," Sison said, citing the high temperatures forecasted by Pagasa over the province.

"There will be no outdoor games between 10 am to 3 pm to protect the athletes from the heat," he said.

Billeting areas are public schools in Bacolod City while sports competitions will be conducted at the Panaad Park and private venues.

The winners will represent Negros Occidental in the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association meet to be hosted also by the province on May 2 to 7 which will also be held at the Panaad Park and Stadium.*