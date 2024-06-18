Gov. Bong Lacson led the celebration of Provincial Migrant Workers’ Day 2024 held at the Ayala Malls Capitol Central Activity Center in Bacolod City last June 14

The activity themed “Mabaskog nga mga Negrosanon nga Migrante, Kaupod sang Probinsiya sa Pag-ABANSE”, was spearheaded by the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental through the Committee on Migration and Development and the OFW Negros Occ.Federation.

In his message, Gov. Lacson said that this year’s migrant worker’s day acknowledges the significant contributions of migrant workers to province’s economy and pays tribute to their sacrifices.

“We acknowledge that empowered Negrense migrant workers are indeed partners of the provincial government in advancing Negros Occ. To greater heights and progress,” he said.

The governor also said that the Provincial Government have established programs to alleviate many challenges that the migrant workers encounter, which include financial assistance, scholarships, cash for work projects, and trainings, among others. (Capitol PIO)