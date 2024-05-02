Prov’l admin office visits, assesses, Sipalay’s Cansibit Pit

Amid the water scarcity caused by the impact of El Niño, the Local Government Unit of Sipalay City, together with consultant Nelson Segovia from the Provincial Administrator’s Office, Helen Rose Espeja and Raymund Carlos from PEMO conducted a site visit and assessment at Cansibit Pit located at Barangay San Jose, Sipalay City last April 26.

The objective of the site visit and assessment was to determine the viability of the said area as a sustainable water source for the city and to provide assistance to LGUs on possible future projects for water security.

Segovia and the city government team discussed further steps to be taken.

It was agreed that the city government would conduct an assessment of other areas identified as water sources and submit proposals to the province.

It was also mentioned that further coordination with the National Irrigation Administration and the Department of Agriculture should be made. (PR)