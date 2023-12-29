PSA commends Himamaylan for pioneering statistics service

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) commended Himamaylan City for pioneering the 2022 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) in Negros Occidental.

Last December 19, Mayor Raymund Tongson received the commendation from PSA for leading Himamaylan City in rolling out the CBMS in 2022, the first implementation of such monitoring system in the province.

Tongson received the symbolic flash drive from PSA Usec. Claire Dennis Mapa, PSA-6 OIC Regional Director Nelida Amolar, and PSO Negros Occ. OIC John Campomanes.

They were joined by Vice Mayor Justin Gatuslao, and Vannesa Abarquez

Jerome Cadayona of PSA.

This pioneering statistics service in Himamaylan based on Republic Act No. 11315 or Act Establishing A Community-Based Monitoring System and Appropriating Funds which generates updated disaggregated data necessary in targeting beneficiaries, conducting more comprehensive poverty analysis and needs prioritization, designing appropriate policies and interventions and monitoring impact over time.

The local roll-out is funded by the City Government of Himamaylan with the technical assistance from the PSA.

“Himamaylan City leading this innovation in Negros Occidental only shows the dedication of our local government for a data-driven governance and community development,” said Tongson.

Tongson expressed gratitude to all involved in the successful roll-out, “Gathering acccurate data is vital in shaping policies that cater to the city's diverse population.”

He added that the “successful implementation solidifies Himamaylan's position as an innovative leader in utilizing data for the betterment of its residents.” (PR)