PSA-Negros Occidental registers daycare kids for national ID

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is conducting national identification (ID) registration for daycare learners in seven areas in Negros Occidental from September to October this year.

In Bacolod, 54 children were registered in Barangay Punta Taytay on Sept. 3, while 65 enlisted in Barangay Pinaguinpinan, Kabankalan City on Sept. 6.

As of Friday, the schedules in Barangay Igmaya-an, Don Salvador Benedicto, and Barangay Robles, La Castellana, originally set for Sept. 13 and 20, have been shelved due to inclement weather and increased seismic activity of Mt. Kanlaon.

In a statement, PSA-Negros Occidental chief statistical specialist John Campomanes said they aim to deliver national ID services to selected daycare centers in seven legislative districts in the province.

Other venues will be in Barangay Colonia Divina, Sagay City, Sept. 27; Barangay 1, La Carlota City, Oct. 4; and Barangay Consing, E.B. Magalona, Oct. 11.

The National ID Rehistro Bulilit Campaign is PSA's proactive strategy in delivering its services closer to the people, this time "focusing on the country's little seeds of hope through the daycare centers."

In March this year, the PSA officially opened Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) registration for Filipino children one to four years old as part of the continued efforts of the PSA to register more Filipinos to PhilSys, including minors.

To register a child one to four years old, a parent or guardian who is already PhilSys-registered must be present, and the generated PhilSys number or permanent identification number of the child will be linked to the accompanying parent or guardian.

Supporting documents must also be presented to validate the demographic information of the child, according to the PSA. (PNA)