Public urged not to consume chicken affected by cholera

DUMAGUETE CITY – The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) in Negros Oriental has urged the public to not consume chickens that are affected by fowl cholera, commonly known as “dungoy” in the dialect, even if they are not transmissible to humans.

Jaymar Vilos, PVO information officer-designate, told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday that fowl cholera or “dungoy” has been reported in Pamplona town early this month.

Vilos said an initial report from the local agriculture office showed that seven farmers in that town lost a total of 94 chickens that were afflicted by “dungoy” in Barangay Poblacion Pamplona.

“Ideally, when a disease like fowl cholera spreads throughout a chicken population, the dead fowls should immediately be buried or burned,” he said, but some people reportedly cooked and consumed them.

The cholera, however, was immediately contained.

But the PVO is not letting its guard down as it is also verifying reports of another disease that affects chickens, the Newcastle Disease or “atay” in the dialect, which is reportedly infected some chickens in a northern town.

The disease is also not transmissible to humans, Vilos said but added it is better to safely dispose of the infected chickens as it may affect other fowls.

He called on farmers to report symptoms of their chickens so that immunization as a preventive measure for other fowls in nearby areas can be undertaken.

Negros Oriental remains free of avian influenza. (PNA)