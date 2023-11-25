Puentevella pushes to increase allowance of BHWs

Bacolod City Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council committee on health, is now pushing to increase the allowance of the Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) in the city.

Puentevella said Friday, November 24, that since Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez assumed his post, they received request from various health center workers to increase their allowances.

He said on Wednesday, November 22, that they already approved to amend Section 1 of City Ordinance No. 956, series of 2021, or an Ordinance increasing the allowance of the BHW in the city.

“Upon review of the City Ordinance No. 956, the current monthly allowance of P5,500 is not sufficient to meet the current demand of prices of basic commodities,” he added.

Puentevella noted that the Department of Health (DOH) recommends a ratio of one barangay health worker per 20 households, however, BHWs in reality typically deal with 200 to 300 households.

“The salary increase is one way of expressing our appreciation to our front-liners who have tirelessly worked to ensure that every Bacolodnon is provided with the proper health care,” Puentevella said.

He said the city ordinance should be amended so that the BHW shall receive a monthly allowance of P7,000.

He added that he also talked with the mayor about the plan to increase the allowance of the BHWs.

Puentevella disclosed that currently, Bacolod City has a total of 250 city-paid health workers and they will also talk with the barangays to consider their BHWs to be part of the increase.*