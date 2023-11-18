Puentevella urges Benro to require companies to put up garbage storage

Bacolod City Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Environment and Ecology, urged the Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources (Benro) to require all private companies within the city to establish a garbage storage facility or equipment in accordance with City Ordinance No.250 Series of 2000.

Puentevella said the proper storage of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) is the primary responsibility of every individual, owner, or operator of industrial and commercial establishments before its scheduled collection by the city or authorized private collectors.

He said the establishment of a garbage storage facility/equipment is needed for the successful implementation of segregation at source at the community level.

Puentevella noted that Republic Act No. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 was passed into law last January 26, 2000.

Puentevella said Article 2, Section 22 (b) of RA 9003 provides that the establishment of solid waste containers which shall be properly marked for on-site collection as compostable, non-recyclable, recyclable, and special waste

He said City Ordinance No. 250 Series of 2000, section 5 thereof provides that all households, occupants, owners, or operators of industrial, commercial, or business establishments shall provide their own garbage or waste containers or receptacles for purposes of garbage disposal and sanitation.*