PULU-POP-UP sa Bacolod

The scorching heat of Bacolod and Negros is not just a result of the weather; it's also because of the blazing creativity emanating from the local artists. And I'm thrilled to bring you the hottest art event in Bacolod – the PULU-POP-UP at Artfull Gallery!

But what's behind the name "PULU-POP-UP"? It's a playful nod to the linguistic flair of Ilonggos, who often transform nouns or English words into verbs (pulu-pakodak ta, pulu-paduding sya), infusing action into everyday language. "PULÛ" also resonates with our Hiligaynon roots, meaning "island." And on this vibrant "PULÛ" of Negros, creativity thrives!

This monthly pop-up showcases original art merchandise by Negrense artists exclusively. In April's edition, a diverse array of talents graced us with their presence, including Zildj Bacnutan, Jewdryna Barzo, Jenina Benitez, Heavenly Cukro, Riza Distrito, Sophia Fuentebella, Charlyn Hinguillo, Nicole Liza, Ands Locsin, Morluck Morales, Edmar Palon, Hershey Salvacion, Yara Sevilleno, Ian Valladarez, Princess Arya Valladarez, Judie Vega, Danica Yosoya, and yours truly. From Cadiz up north to Bacolod and beyond, artists converge to share their creations with followers and friends.

Expect to discover an eclectic mix of stickers, button pins, bookmarks, notebooks, tote bags, mugs, pouches, postcards, prints, and accessories, all adorned with original artwork. Better yet, commission personalized art featuring your furry friends, transformed into adorable comic-style button pins.

Also for this month, each artist made PULU-exclusive merch that you can only buy that weekend. They all embraced this month’s “bebe” or baby duck featured art and came up with their “bebe” art merch. Special thanks to Silaynon artist and our own “Budol Master” for creating this month’s pa-bebe PULU posters and ad materials.

We have pushed for the original art in all things we do here in this pop-up because we want to focus on the artist and their art. This is our way of boosting our local creatives and highlighting what exceptional talents we have here on the island.

Here is an interesting tip when you go to the PULU: look for the Tag-PULU section,where you can snag stickers and prints for just 10 pesos each – a steal for art enthusiasts! Thank me later.

Alongside the pop-up, six participants unveiled a painting exhibit featuring a diverse range of subjects, from whimsical acrylics to captivating landscape watercolors. The PULU Painting exhibit runs until the end of May. Check out our Online Catalogue for this exhibit at this link: https://bit.ly/PULUXhbitApril2024.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming 3rd art bazaar on May 25-26, and join us in supporting our local artists. Artfull Gallery, located at Lacson Corner 18th Street in Bacolod City, is the place to be. Follow them on Instagram @artfullph and Facebook www.facebook.com/artfullph for updates.

The heat is on, both in temperature and creativity, as Bacolod and Negros continue to sizzle with artistic fervor. See you at PULU-POP-UP! *