Purok chairwoman shot to death in Negros Occidental

THE Cauayan Municipal Police Station is still conducting a thorough investigation to identify the persons behind the killing of a purok chairwoman in Sitio Mana-uban, Purok 5, Barangay Lina-on, Cauayan, Negros Occidental on October 14, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office- Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office chief, said the 34-year-old chairwoman was killed by five unidentified assailants outside their house.

Investigation showed the five assailants, all armed with long firearms, arrived at the victim's house around 6:30 p.m. They then instructed the family members to go inside the house.

Malong said the assailants talked with the victim and fired at her several times.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot, while the assailants fled.

Police recovered from the crime scene one empty shell of 5.56 mm rifle, an empty shell of 7.62 mm rifle, two deformed bullets of a 7.62 mm rifle, and one deformed slug of 7.62 mm rifle.

The Cauayan Municipal Police Station investigators are still gathering pieces of evidence to determine the motive and the identity the assailants. (MAP)