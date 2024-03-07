Purple Fridays

Every year, March is celebrated as Women’s Month. March 8 (today) is international women’s day.

The Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) is task to monitor and oversee the implementation of Republic Act 9710 also known as the Magna Carta of Women.

According to PCW’s website, the Magna Carta of Women (MCW) is a comprehensive women’s human rights law that seeks to eliminate discrimination through the recognition, protection, fulfillment, and promotion of the rights of Filipino women, especially belonging to the marginalized sectors of society.

The PCW posts that MCW spells out the following rights:

⦁ Protection from all forms of violence, including those committed by the State.

⦁ Protection and security in times of disaster, calamities and other crisis situations.

⦁ Participation and representation.

⦁ Non-discriminatory and non-derogatory portrayal of women in media and film.

⦁ Comprehensive health services and health information and education.

⦁ Special leave benefits of two (2) months with full pay based on gross monthly compensation, for women employees who undergo surgery caused by gynecological disorders.

⦁ Equal matters in matters in relating to marriage and family relations.

⦁ Equal treatment before the law.

⦁ Equal access and elimination of discrimination against women in education, scholarships and training.

⦁ Equal participation in sports.

⦁ Non-discrimination in employment in the field of military, police, and other similar services.

Here are other laws that protect the women.

Republic Act 9262 – Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children of 2004

Republic Act 11210 – 105-Day Expanded Maternity Leaves

Republic Act 11861 – Expanded Solo Parent Act

This year, PCW has released a poster of the theme: “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!

Women all over the country are encouraged to join in the activities planned by government and non-government organizations. Check their Facebook pages to know more.

There are a number of individuals and companies that are united with women, who believe in equal rights. I have seen some malls giving special discounts to women every Wednesday in March. There are museums offering free entrance in certain days. Maybe some offer free drinks?

Many organizations and universities/colleges have scheduled activities for their beneficiaries and students - like talks to empowerment women, as well as a medical missions and many more.

Virlanie FAITH Foundation, Inc. asked me to talk about Mental Health on Thursday. Another speaker is invited to talk on Women’s Rights.

Next week, will revisit Mental Health and the common mental disorders for women in this column.

Everyone is encouraged to support gender equality and women’s empowerment. A Facebook profile frame has been designed to show unity with women.

Personally, I love the campaign to wear anything purple on all Fridays in March. Even buildings are lit in purple! Let us wear purple on Fridays!*