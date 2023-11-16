Pursue youth empowerment, Sipalay mayor urges SK fed officials

Sipalay City Mayor Maria Gina Lizares reminded the newly-elected Sangguniang Kabataan Federation officials to take on the challenge of pursuing youth empowerment during the oath taking ceremony held Nov. 14

Lizares also reminded the newly elected federation officers that they have great responsibilities and that they will mirror the desires of their fellow SKs.

“A good leader should have the following characteristics: clarity of vision, humility, and courage to take on challenges in pursuing youth empowerment,” she said.

The Sipalay mayor added that she is also looking forward to more output and more productive projects from the SK Federation officers.

The Department of Interior and Local Government, together with the Commission on Elections organized the SK Federation Orientation and Election at the Social Hall of the New Government Center.

The newly-elected officers are: President James Anthony Garrucho; Vice President Pearl Ann C. Bloron; Secretary Debriel Jade Povar; Treasurer Krystal Key Claridad; Auditor Leizly Almaiz; Public Relations Officer Ramel Danugo; and Sergeant-At-Arms Pranz Celiz

Sangguniang Panlungsod Secretary Florante Rufino, Election Officer Jesusa Elena Paler, CPSU Campus Administrator Ervin Ferraris, Quidan Kaisahan Pastor Jose Estoya, and Sipalay Police Captain Rowell Peniero were also present.

On Nov. 13, Lizares also officiated the oath taking of the new SK officials from some barangays after their mandatory training.

Some 67 SK officials from Barangays 3, 4, Canturay, Cartagena, Cayhagan, Gil Montilla, Nabulao, Nauhang, and San Jose attended the Sangguniang Kabataan Mandatory Training training.