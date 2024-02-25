PVMA 91st scientific confab, annual convention

Bacolod City was the venue of the three-day 91st Scientific Conference and Annual Convention of the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) held on February 21 - 23, 2024 at the SMX Convention Center.

There were more or less 2,300 participants who attended the Annual Convention with the Theme: “Strengthening One Health in Veterinary Emergencies and Disaster Resiliency.”

Spearheading the PVMA National Officers and Board of Directors 2023-2024 are national President Dr. Pastor Tumaliuan, Jr. and Vice President/Convention Chair Dr. Harris Constantino.

The Guest of Honor/Keynote Speaker during the Opening Ceremony is Department of Agriculture USEC Victor Savellano.

Representing Bacolod City are Bacolod City Councilor Claudio Puentevella and Bacolod Chief Tourism Operations Officer Tere Quebrar Manalili.

Councilor Puentevella said, “This assembly carries profound significance as we come together to discuss the theme, "Enhancing One Health in Veterinary Emergencies and Disaster Resilience."

In a world where the intricate web of human, animal, and environmental health is increasingly apparent, the concept of One Health stands as a beacon of collaboration and collective responsibility.

The ongoing challenges posed by emerging diseases, natural disasters, and other unforeseen crises underscore the imperative for veterinarians to work hand in hand with medical professionals, environmental scientists, policymakers, and community leaders to safeguard public health and well-being.

Bacolod City is no stranger to the complexities of managing veterinary emergencies and disaster response. Therefore, it is truly heartening to see esteemed experts and practitioners gather here to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and chart a course towards greater resilience and preparedness.

On behalf of the City Government of Bacolod, “I extend my sincerest gratitude to the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association for your dedication and hard work in bringing together such a distinguished gathering of experts. As you engage in fruitful discussions and forge new partnerships, may you find inspiration and renewed determination to advance the cause of One Health and contribute towards building a more resilient and sustainable future,”Councilor Puentevella said.*