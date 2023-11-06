PVO assures supply of pork for coming holiday season

The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) assured the consumers that there is enough supply of pork in Negros Occidental even after the local hog population took a hit due to hog cholera and the African swine fever earlier this year.

PVO head Dr. Placeda Lemana said Sunday, November 5, that they noticed a spike in demand for pork during the recent MassKara Festival and the observance of Undas, although there are no issues with the supply.

Lemana also affirmed that they are closely monitoring the price of pork being sold in the province.

According to the latest price monitoring by the PVO, pork is currently being sold for P300 to P315 per kilogram in the cities of Bacolod and Talisay, as well as in the town of E.B. Magalona.

The cheapest pork currently being sold is priced at P230 per kilogram in Sipalay City.

Meanwhile, with regards to the financial aid for hog raisers affected by the recent swine diseases in Negros Occidental, Lemana said the documents have already been forwarded to the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office.

Lemana assured that the beneficiaries will get their aid soon, pointing out that the election ban is almost over.

It can be recalled that the provincial government tried to seek an exemption from the Commission on Elections, but they were forced to suspend the distribution as the poll body had not given the go signal.*