PVO notes drop in egg price

The Negros Occidental Provincial Veterinary Office noted a slight decrease in the price of eggs in the province.

Dr. Placeda Lemana, Provincial Veterinarian, said that based on the price monitoring last week, the price of large eggs has dropped by an average of five centavos per piece.

She said their field personnel also reported that prices of small, medium, and extra-large eggs increased by 10 cents.

"It's not so significant but we will have the latest monitoring report this week," Lemana said.

She also assured that egg production in the province is sufficient because the Negros Occidental Layer Association produces more than a million eggs daily.

Aside from the local production, there are also egg supplies that are coming from Panay and Cebu.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has asked other agencies to convince people to consume more eggs to address the oversupply in local production that has caused farm-gate prices to go down to as low as P4 each.

Egg traders are reportedly reeling from the decreasing farmgate and retail prices as well as from low demand for poultry products.

“This is good news for consumers, but it is not good news for our producers,” Gregorio San Diego, chairman of the United Broiler Raisers’ Association, said.*