PVO remains alert vs bird flu

Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Placeda Lemana said they remain on guard even though Negros Occidental remained free of Avian Influenza or bird flu.

Lemana said Thursday, January 25, that they are especially concerned over the arrival of migratory birds in the province and they are strictly monitoring them, particularly in the southern part of Negros Occidental.

The PVO continues to regularly take blood samples from the migratory birds, as well as ducks and chickens that are being raised in Sipalay City.

Poultry products coming from areas in Luzon and Mindanao that have confirmed cases of bird flu are still prohibited from entering the province.

Lemana pointed out that the PVO is trying its best to protect the province's broiler and game fowl industry.*