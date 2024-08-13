PVO tightens border control vs. ASF

The Provincial Veterinary Office of Negros Occidental imposes tightened border control with Negros Oriental against African Swine Fever (ASF).

The move is made amid the reported resurgence of ASF in Valencia, Negros Oriental.

Dr. PlacedaLemana, the provincial veterinarian, said on Monday that they have put up 24/7 checkpoints in Brgy. Masulog, La Castellana and Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, and in the Kabankalan City and Mabinay town as well as on the border of the municipality of Hinobaan and Basay town.

Lemana said there are quarantine inspectors that conduct surveillance of meat stalls in public markets and supermarkets.

They also double-checked to ensure that pork products can't go through the borders of the two provinces, she pointed out. (TDE)