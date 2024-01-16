PVO urges towns to acquire anti-rabies vaccines

Provincial Veterinarian Placeda Lemana is urging the respective municipalities in Negros Occidental to purchase anti-rabies vaccines.

Lemana said Monday, January 15, that this was because the provincial government has not received the vaccines from the national government, so they were able to vaccinize only about 45.67 percent of the total dog population in the province, or 123,826 dogs, as of December 31, 2023.

The province has about 200,000 dog population, she said.

Under the Anti-Rabies Act, the Department of Agriculture shall distribute the vaccines to the LGUs.

The cities in the province have been procuring anti-rabies vaccines, Lemana said.

Lemana said they are eyeing the reactivation of the Provincial Anti-Rabies Task Force to saturate at least 70% of the total dog population this year, and that they are proposing to purchase more anti-rabies vaccines through a proposed budget of P10 million.

Lemana reported that the Provincial Rabies Laboratory tested 17 rabies-positive cases, with one in Bacolod City and 16 in Negros Occidental. The cases are lower compared to 2022, with 19.

Records from the Provincial Health Office also said that they have recorded two suspected rabies on humans, both of whom died.

Records also showed that La Castellana recorded two cases, followed by Isabela, Calatrava, and Toboso with one case each.

Lemana said the Provincial Veterinary Office has been conducting seminars and orientations and has been urging pet owners to be responsible by taking care of their pet dogs and not to allow them to stray in the streets.*