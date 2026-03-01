PWD social pension reform ordinance approved

THE Bacolod City Council approved on third and final reading the persons with disability (PWD) Social Pension Reform Ordinance of Bacolod City.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on PWD Affairs, said it will strengthen and expand the City’s Social Pension Program for PWDs.

He said the measure, titled the “PWD Social Pension Reform Ordinance of Bacolod City,” amends Sections 3 and 4 of City Ordinance 1010, Series of 2022, authored by Councilor Celia Flor, to broaden the definition of persons with disabilities and clearly specify expanded qualifications for social pension eligibility.

Distrito noted that the ordinance now expressly includes disabilities such as orthopedic, visual, hearing, chronic illness, deaf-mute, as well as psychosocial disabilities including autism, down syndrome and epilepsy.

Under the amended provisions, a qualified PWD must be a registered voter, or if he is still not of voting age or physically unable to register, he/she must at least be a resident of Bacolod City for at least one year; fall under specific circumstances, including being bedridden; and having severe health conditions such as cancer or other terminal illnesses.

It also includes being unemployed with two or more dependents; living alone or living with another PWD or senior citizen; children with developmental disabilities such as autism, down syndrome, and similar conditions; persons with epilepsy or other chronic psychosocial disabilities; individuals with visual impairment (blind in both eyes); persons with severe physical impairments such as amputation of both legs, both hands, or similar orthopedic conditions; and meet the income threshold requirement, which provides that the annual gross income of the PWD must not exceed P180,000.

If the PWD is a dependent or has no independent income, Distrito said the combined annual gross income of the parents, guardian, or primary caregiver must likewise not exceed the same amount.

He said the ordinance also prioritizes social pension support for the most economically vulnerable PWDs by instituting a clear income cap to ensure that limited city resources are directed to those most in need.

“This reform strengthens our commitment to genuine inclusivity. By refining the definition and expanding the qualifications, we ensure that more vulnerable persons with disabilities, especially those facing severe medical, economic, and social challenges, can access the assistance provided by the City Government,” he added. (MAP)