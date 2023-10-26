Q&A with Yvonne Catamco Miss Bacolod MassKara 2023

"I always celebrate the victories of others, knowing that my time would come, guided by Divine timing," said Miss Bacolod MassKara 2023 Yvonne Catamco. And her time has indeed came that turned her dreams into reality.

SunStar Bacolod Yuhom writer CNC had this Question and Answer (Q & A) with the new Queen of Bacolod City, soon after she was crowned as the Ms. Bacolod MassKara 2023, a significant event in the staging of the 44th MassKara festival in the City of Smiles - Bacolod.

The interview went this way:

Q: What can you say about your winning the crown?

A: Being a Miss Bacolod MassKara 2023 is a great honor knowing that I'll be representing my beloved city on the national stage. With that, I will start working on myself to develop even more and enhance my skills. There is always room for improvement and I will never stop growing to make my beloved City proud and to bring and showcase our people and culture to the highest level.

Q: How will you start her journey as the new queen of the city?

A: My MBM journey was so transformative. I was able to maximize my potential, uncover my strengths, and find my purpose.

Before joining Miss Bacolod MassKara, I was so unsure of myself and my capabilities that I was filled with doubts and uncertainties yet, through the help of the organizations, my sisters, and my people, I realized that there is a potential and strength that resides in me.

Through that process, I knew that I am meant to inspire people and I will continue inspiring others during my reign.

Q: How was your journey to the pageantry?

A: My MBM journey shaped me into a person with a strong heart and a queen with a purpose. Being part of this industry we cannot avoid unhelpful criticisms from others and it taught me to be strong and not be shaken by others' negativity. Of course, this journey molded me to become a woman with a core and to make a difference in others.

Q: How has the whole journey shaped you as a person and as a beauty queen?

A: Something that makes me proud is the sweet soul and faith of every Bacolodnon. I witness how we treat each other and of course, our visitors with kindness and compassion, and I think it is one of the factors that keep people coming back for more. Of course, I am inspired by the unwavering faith that we have and it truly influences me to not be shaken by all the adversities and failures that I encountered in my journey. I wanna bring these aspects as your new queen and radiate them with others.

Q: What can she share with her fellow candidates?

A: To my sisters who did not make it I hope that you'll never lose your heart in chasing your dreams and inspiring others. This is not the end of your journey, it is only the beginning of your meaningful future. I know the feeling of losing because I've been there before, but don't forget to trust your journey and learn something from it because it will serve as your fuel to thrive higher. Be the person who still tries because just like me, you can also achieve your ultimate and make your dreams come true only if you persevere and don't give up.

Furthermore, Ms. Catamco further thanked God for the guidance and strength in pursuing her dream once more.

"To my family, friends, and even strangers turned supporters, thank you for your unwavering love and support, which boosted my confidence and deliver me to move forward,” she said.

The new Miss Bacolod MassKara added, “To my support system, Sir Juan Antonio and Sir Cris de los Santos , I can't express how grateful I am for your effort, sacrifices, and dedication in helping me become the woman of my dreams. I won't forget how you uncovered my strength and pushed me to be worthy of my goals and the crown. Also, thank you Nang Ashe Solivio Ilon for recognizing my potential from the beginning and helping me realize my capabilities.”

She also thanked the production team. “To Team Acids, Sir Rodney, Sir Carlos, Sir Ferdie, Nang Ariana, and Team Miss Bacolod MassKara , I'd like to express my appreciation for your effort, love, support, and motivation through constructive comments, which inspired personal growth. You never fail to amaze everyone and put up a grand show with your creativity and passion," she said.

“We all have our own season and trusting God's timing, is best and perfect. To all the dreamers like me, keep advancing and not let failures and circumstances inhibit your pursuit of passion and dreams. Don't be discourage because just like me, you can also achieve your ultimate through perseverance and determination,” she said.