Quarry worker complains about road closure in Isabela

A worker of a quarry business in Barangay Camang Camang, Isabela is complaining about an alleged road closure going to their quarry site against some individuals.

Danilo Delgado Jr., 33 years old, an employee of St. Ignatius Sand and Gravel and a resident of Barangay Camp Clark, Isabela said that he is a representative of Mary Rose Frances M. Uy (MRFU), owner of St. Ignatius Sand and Gravel situated in Guintubhan River, Barangays Camangcamang and Mansablay, Isabela.

Delgado filed the complaint against Monina Villa, Jessery Pornales, Artem Dela Torre, who are residents of Barangay Camangcamang, Isabela, Jero Remias who is a resident of La Castellana, Rolly Lava who is a resident of Crossing Magallon, Moises Padilla a certain Mentok, a resident of Barangay Mansablay, Isabela for initiating the road closure.

Based on his complaint recorded in Isabela Police Station that on August 14, 2024, at around 03:00 PM at Brgy. Camangcamang Isabela, four dump trucks of their company were not able to enter the quarry site after the road was closed or blocked with an improvised fence (barbed wire) as instructed by the respondents.

Punong Barangay Aurelio Tolero, Jr. of Barangay Mansablay, Isabela said the situation has reached his office but it has something about legal matters so they refer the matter to the Provincial Environment Management Office (PEMO) as the proper agency to resolve the case.

Delgado said the road closure cannot be implemented in an area easement that is owned by the state. He said their quarry operation has all the permits from PEMO. (TDE)