QUILTS recognizes PH groups, facilities for excellence in HIV testing, treatment

The Quality Uptake and Improvements in Lifesaving Treatment Services Awards, better known as the QUILTS Awards, celebrates its third year of recognizing Philippine organizations and health facilities for their excellence in HIV treatment in the country. The awards ceremony was conducted last May 19, 2024, Sunday, at the San Jose Del Monte Convention Center, Bulacan, in time for the country’s commemoration of the International Candlelight Memorial which happens every third Sunday of May each year.

Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control (EpiC) Philippines Project Director Teresita Bagasao, AIDS Society of the Philippines (ASP) President Irene Fonacier-Fellizar, San Jose Del Monte City Health Office’s City Health Physician Dr. Lyden Fereni Camigla, M.D. and City Health Officer Dr. Roselle Tolentino, M.D. served as panelists for the press conference that preceded the awards program.

“We want to celebrate the accomplishments of our partner facilities and community organizations that are making a difference in the lives of people living with HIV and those affected by it, so they can continue to live meaningful, productive lives,” said Bagasao.

Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Philippines Country Director Dr. Louie Ocampo, Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. Teodoro Herbosa, and City of San Jose Del Monte (CSJDM) Mayor Arthur Robes, joined Bagasao during the awarding ceremony as key speakers, sharing insights into the HIV situation in the country.

“It is important that we highlight tonight that accomplishments are not just mere numbers but are lives that we continue to support, ensuring that they continue living healthy and productive lives. Beyond the plaques, the lives that we save from preventable AIDS-related illnesses are the true QUILTS Awards,” said Herbosa.

Meanwhile, a special message of support from the United States Government was given by U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Mission Director Rebekah Eubanks.

“USAID and our partners [from the U.S. Government] join you in remembering those who have lost their lives to HIV and AIDS. We will not forget those who fought long and hard to be acknowledged as worthy of the dignity and health services that all people deserve,” said Eubanks.

The full list of winners in the main categories are as follows: HIV Treatment Initiation (under 350 clients) - Cainta Reproductive Health & Wellness Center, and SAIL Calamba; HIV Treatment Initiation (350 to 999 clients) - Las Piñas Social Hygiene Clinic; HIV Treatment Initiation (Above 1000 clients) - SAIL Makati;

HIV Treatment Retention (under 350 clients) - SAIL Caloocan; HIV Treatment Retention (350 to 999 clients) - Bataan General Hospital (Bataan HAVEN); HIV Treatment Retention (Above 1000 clients) - Love Yourself Victoria;

HIV Viral Load Coverage (under 350 clients) - Caloocan Social Hygiene Clinic; HIV Viral Load Coverage (350 to 999 clients) - SAIL Cavite; HIV Viral Load Coverage (Above 1000 clients) - Jose B. Lingad Regional Memorial Hospital (Bahay Lingad);

Champion for Differentiated HIV Treatment Services (under 350 clients) Meycauayan City Primary HIV Care Clinic (Home of Bamboo); Champion for Differentiated HIV Treatment Services (350 to 999 clients) - SAIL Cavite; Champion for Differentiated HIV Treatment Services (Above 1000 clients) - SAIL Makati

Special awards were given to deserving organizations. Laguna Medical Center bagged the Excellence Award for QuickRes.org, an online appointment booking system that makes HIV testing and treatment more accessible. Love Yourself Anglo took home the Excellence Award for HIV Services in Young Key Populations, and the City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan was recognized as the QUILTS 2024 Host of the Year.

There was a Candle Lighting Ceremony for the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial (IACM) in honor and remembrance of those who passed away due to HIV and AIDS. This was led by Fonacier-Fellizar.

Drag Race Philippines alums Eva Le Queen and Bernie, as well as CSJDM’s very own Sining Tanglawan dance troupe, were also in attendance, giving special and cultural performances in support of people living with HIV.

The QUILTS Awards is an annual event started by the EpiC project as part of the USAID and the President of the United States’ Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). It is spearheaded by FHI360 and is in collaboration with the ASP and UNAIDS Philippines. (PR)