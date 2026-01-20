Radio station manager arrested for unjust vexation

THE Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) Negros Occidental Chapter urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) and relevant judicial bodies to ensure that Erwin Delilan’s rights are fully protected and that he is treated with dignity and fairness.

Delilan, a station manager of 104.7 Hapi Radio FM in Bacolod City, was arrested by operatives of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Monday evening, January 19, 2026, in E.B. Magalona by virtue of arrest warrant for the crime of unjust vexation issued by Judge Phoebe Gargantiel-Balbin of Regional Trial Court Branch 45 with a recommended bail of P1,000 for his temporary liberty.

Jeony Bigay, chairman of KBP Negros Occidental Chapter and station manager of dyHB, RMN Bacolod, said in a statement that while the KBP maintains its respect for the rule of law and the judicial process, the circumstances surrounding Delilan’s arrest raise serious questions regarding due process and the protection of constitutional rights.

He said the timing and manner in which he was taken into custody suggest a lack of procedural transparency that should be accorded to any citizen, let alone a member of the working press.

"​As members of the media, we are not above the law. However, we stand firm against any move that utilizes legal maneuvers to intimidate, harass, or silence journalists," he added.

Bigay noted that every individual has the right to be informed of the nature of the charges against them and the right to seek legal counsel immediately.

"We call on the implementing authorities to provide a clear and public explanation regarding the procedural merits of this arrest," Binay said.

He said the KBP Negros Occidental Chapter will continue to monitor this situation closely.

"We stand in solidarity with Delilan and his family during this difficult time. We will not hesitate to take further action to defend the integrity of our profession and the rights of our members. An injury to one is an injury to all," he added. (MAP)