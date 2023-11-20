Rains lessen El Niño impact in Negros Occidental

Rains brought about by the low pressure area lessen the impact of the El Niño phenomenon in Negros Occidental.

Dr. Dina Genzola, acting provincial agriculturist, said Sunday, November 19, that based on the announcement of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) there is a moderate to strong El Niño over the Philippines.

"The province is having moderate El Niño because it still rains in some areas," Genzola said.

She pointed out that since the government weather agency announced the onset of the El Niño in the country, the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist has prepared mitigating measures.

El Niño is characterized by unusually warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

It increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, potentially causing dry spells, droughts, and other adverse environmental effects.

Bago City, the top rice-producing local government in Negros Occidental, has harvested more than 30 percent of the province's rice supply, Genzola said.

She said that among the mitigating measures that they have implemented is the planting of drought-resistant varieties of plants and the alternate wetting and drying method in the irrigation in rice plantations.*