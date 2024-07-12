Raps mulls vs BTAO chief, 3 others

Carnapping and grave coercion complaints are now being eyed to be filed against Patrick Lacson, head of Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO), and three others in Bacolod City.

Lawyer Rey Gorgonio, legal counsel of the complainant Philip Burata, said they will file eight counts of carnapping and grave coercion against Lacson, two personnel of BTAO, and the manager of Metro Towing Services for impounding the eight units of modernized vehicles.

He said on July 5, 2024, the traffic enforcers stopped the eight units of Choret modernized vehicles, owned by Burata, along Araneta Street for an alleged operation without stickers or a business permit.

The eight modernized vehicles were plying Pta.Taytay- Central Market.

Gorgonio said the traffic enforcers towed the vehicles and failed to issue a citation ticket based on the alleged directive of Lacson.

Gorgonio noted that the traffic enforcers only mentioned the alleged violation of the city ordinance, but failed to mention the specific name or title of the ordinance.

" He was abusing his position as head of BTAO (Lacson). Do not take the law into your own hands, you go to the process," Gorgonio said.

He said if his client committed a violation, BTAO should follow the due process.

He added that if the said units failed to secure a business permit, the enforcers should issue a citation ticket only but not tow the vehicles.

Gorgonio noted that the Choret Corporation has a total of 91 units of modernized vehicles. Of the number, 44 units were owned by his client, Burata.

" The power to impound vehicle belongs to the Land Transportation Office," Gorgonio said.

He said that they will also file graft and corrupt practices act against Lacson.

For his part, Jose Antonio Robello, deputy chief of BTAO, said they are willing to face the charges to be filed against them.

" Everybody has the right to file a case, and we will answer it because, for us, we did not violate a law. We are just doing our job," he said.

Robello explained that the eight units of modernized vehicles were impounded because the drivers failed to display their stickers on the windshield.

" They were flagged down and failed to present its pertinent documents so it means they are colored," Robello said.

He said that based on City Ordinance No. 818, it's a towable offense.

Robello noted that their traffic enforcers managed to issue citation tickets to the drivers.

Robello said the towed vehicles should be claimed by the owner of the units, which is the Choret Corporation.

He said the eight units were claimed by the Choret Corporation on Saturday, July 6, and they paid P2,500 per unit for the towing and other penalties for operating as colorum, adding that the management also promised to secure a necessary permit so they can continue their operation.

" It's the internal battle of the Choret Corporation and Burata and we're not involved in it," Robello stressed.

He said Burata was assigned by the Choret Corporation to oversee the operation of their units with route Pta.Taytay-Central Market.

He added he was informed that there was a conflict between Burata and the management of Choret Corporation in 2023.

" Because of that, Choret Corporation did not renew the franchise of the modernized vehicles plying Pta. Taytay-Central Market which involved 33 units," Robello said.

He said the only entity that can renew the franchise of said units is the Choret Corporation, the owner.

He added that before the incident, Choret Corporation filed a complaint at BTAO that some of their units, which were claimed by Burata, were operating without business permits.

" We are just doing our job to arrest the erring public utility jeepneys (PUJ) in the city," Robello added.

Robello disclosed that the PUJ should secure a business permit to operate in Bacolod./MAP.