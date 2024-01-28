Rare migratory bird spotted in north Negros

A rare migratory bird was spotted in Brgy. Taba-ao, Sagay City, as part of the two-week Asian Waterbird Census for 2024 in north Negros Occidental led by the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office - Cadiz City.

On January 17, Alfred Seballos of Cadiz City Environment and Natural Resources Office reported spotting the pied avocet (Recurvirostra avosetta).

This rare migratory bird, with a sharp upcurved bill was first spotted in Western Visayas at Brgy. Latasan, E. B. Magalona during the AWC conducted by CENRO-Bago City last year.

The Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) for 2024 has been in full swing from January 9 to 23. This annual event, held globally during the second and third weeks of January, is a crucial initiative to monitor the status of migratory waterbirds.

The Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in the Philippines spearheads this effort locally. Waterbirds, essential indicators of wetland quality, take center stage in the census, shedding light on their populations, status, and habitat conditions.

With a focus on fostering interest and awareness, the AWC aims to ignite a passion for both waterbirds and wetlands, fostering a spirit of conservation in the region. Today marks the conclusion of the waterbird count in Cadiz, a collaborative effort with DENR Cadiz, PENRO, and the Philippine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation Inc. (PhilBio).

The AWC 2024 led by CENRO-Cadiz began at Brgys. 13 and VI-A in Victorias City. CENRO-Cadiz manages environmental programs for Northern Negros Occidental localities--the Municipality of Calatrava and the Cities of Victorias, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, and San Carlos.

This comprehensive approach covers the entire spectrum of waterbird habitats, from coastal mudflats to fish ponds, estuaries, and sandbars.

Together, we take a step towards a more informed and sustainable coexistence with our avian counterparts and their precious wetland homes, said the Cadiz City ENRO in a statement. Kudos to the dedicated personnel from various agencies, strategically spread across 10 different counting sites in the city, it said.

The AWC was initiated in the Indian subcontinent in1987. Eventually, it spread to the Asian region, from Afghanistan to East Asia down to Southeast Asia and Australia, covering two significant flyways known as the Central Asian Flyway and East Asian Australasian Flyway.

