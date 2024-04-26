RARE PH officials meet with Sipaway island fisherfolk

RARE Philippines executives thru its Fish Forever Campaign, interacted with the fisherfolk community on Sipaway Island, San Carlos City, yesterday, April 23.

The group consisted of Vice President for Science and Impact Anthony Chatwin Director for Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning in the U.S. Sujata Ram, Vice President-Fish Forever Philippines and Country Head Andrea Silva, Senior Dir. for Shared Services and Program Implementation Christopher Lomboy, Program Director for Visayas Rizaller Amolo, and Tañon Strait Implementing Team Kim Teves and Angie Cadavis in coordination with the City Environment Management Office-Coastal Resource Management (CEMO-CRM) Division.

Silva said the interaction aimed at learning about the needs of the community and their personal experiences with the Coastal Resource Management's program, Fish Forever Savings Club, and learning about the different alumni project sites in the Philippines.

Discussions between RARE and the fisherfolk community focused on the importance of coastal resource conservation on Sipaway Island, their sustainable efforts for the next generation and as a livelihood source.

The group also visited San Juan Elementary School, where a mural of the Fish Forever campaign was located, and Fish Forever Park at Ermita Elementary School.

They were welcomed and entertained by the Fish Forever Ambassadors. Silva was impressed with the city and people's efforts and commitment to coastal resources management throughout the years, which other local government units could replicate.

She looks forward to continuing the collaboration between RARE and the LGU and coastal resources management improvement.

The CRM Division staff also presented a video on the city’s Coastal Resources Management efforts and program's progress in partnership with RARE Philippines. (PR)