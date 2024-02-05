Rare PH reintroduces Ourfish App to San Carlos

Representatives of Rare Philippines reintroduced the Ourfish App to Coastal Resource Management Division (CRM) Employees, February 2, at the LNB Hall, Park Marina.

At least 10 CRM employees participated in the event with resource persons Site Implementation Officer of Tañon Strait Angelica Cadavis, Program Implementation Officer Kristine Marie, and Program Associate and Data Analyst Nathalie Jean Estanero introduced the Ourfish app, discussed its benefits in catch monitoring, how to operate it, insights of users, and app simulation.

Rare Director in Marine Science and Governance Rizaller Amolo said the event aimed at training local government unit (LGU) employees in using the app for their convenience in gathering and maintaining data without taking much time and hassle.

He added that by training LGU staff, they could properly preserve the data needed in taking interventions including the rules, and programs for maintaining sustainable fisheries.

CRM Division Community Development Assistant Melvin Maglayon shared that the city had used the app in 2017, however, due to the pandemic the fisher folks and buyers stopped using it. He also hopes the community will cooperate with its reimplementation.

Ourfish App is a mobile app used by fisher folks and buyers to record their transactions and gain data needed to improve their business. (PR)