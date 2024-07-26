RC Bacolod West holds its 34th Charter Anniversary and 35th Induction Rites

The Rotary Club of Bacolod West celebrated its 34th Charter anniversary and 35th induction of its officers led by its President Ma. Christine L. Toledo in rites held at Park Inn by Radisson Hotel, SM City Bacolod on July 22, 2024.

President Toledo succeeded from Immediate Past President Theda Limbaña.

Rotary International District 3850 Governor Richard “Voting” Centino administered the oath of office of the new club officers namely President Toledo, Vice President Rosemarie Callanta, Secretary (Past President) Gerardina Serfino, Treasurer Letecia Yee, Protocol Officer Past President Eunice Bedonia, Director for Club Administration Past President Jean Chua, Director for Public Image Myrna Desabelle, Director for Service Projects Past President Maria Fe Toledo, Director for New Generation Elvi Lucila Bajador, Director for Membership Past President Mary Lecias and Director for Rotary Foundation Past President Elmira Maglasang.

President Toledo is a returning past president and a dedicated member of our remarkable organization for the past three decades.

“The journey we have all undertaken together since my previous presidency in 2001 has been nothing short of inspiring, and I am humbled by the growth and impact our club has continued to achieve over the years.”

This significant event serves not only as a significant, milestone in our club’s journey but also as a special reunion with our former members, to celebrate the men and women who have been an integral part of the Rotary Club of Bacolod-West family over the years.

“Your presence among us is a testament to the enduring spirit of Rotary, which transcends time and space, connecting us in a shared commitment to service, fellowship, and making a difference in the world. As we come together to mark this occasion, we honor and celebrate every one of you for your contributions, dedication, and lasting impact on our club. May this reunion be a source of joy, connection, and renewal as we embark on a new chapter together.”

This Rotary year, “we set our sights on a major project that holds the promise of transforming the lives of the fisherfolks in the Calumpang-Brgy. Bocana, Municipality of Ilog. Our vision is to establish a Rotary Community Corp. dedicated to supporting and enhancing the livelihoods of these hardworking individuals who play a vital role in the fabric of our coastal communities.

Calumpang-Brgy. Bocana, Municipality of Ilog holds a special place in our hearts, as it is where the District 3850 Disaster Response Team, in collaboration with the District 3810 Grant and the Rotary International Disaster Response Grant, spearhead the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 41 homes in the aftermath of the devastating typhoon Odette.

This act of solidarity and compassion exemplifies the unwavering spirit of Rotary in times of adversity. Furthermore, we are grateful for the generous contribution of PDGs Edwin To and Edgar Sy, whose support enabled the construction of an additional 5 houses, embodying the core value of “Service Above Self”.

As we move forward with our new initiative to empower the fisherfolks of Calumpang-Brgy. Bocana, Ilog through sustainable economic opportunities, let us draw inspiration from our past successes and the resilience of the communities we serve.

As we gather under the essence that defines our shared mission and the transformative power that lies within every one of us as Rotarians. The essence of magic resides not in illusions or tricks but in the remarkable ability to create positive change, uplift communities, and spread hope and kindness wherever we go.

As we embark on this new chapter together, let us embrace the magic that resides in the principles of Rotary; Service above self, fellowship, integrity, and diversity. Let us harness the power of our collective efforts, fueled by our impact that transcends boundaries and touches lives near and far. In the spirit of “ Magic in Rotary”, our Rotary theme for this RY 2024-25, let us rekindle our passion for service, let us inspire one another through our actions, and let us continue to be the beacons of light and hope in a world that often craves compassion and generosity.

I am deeply honored to walk this path with all of you once again, and I am excited for the magic we will create together this year and beyond. Let us make every moment count, let us spread joy and positivity wherever we go, and let us continue to weave the threads of magic into the fabric of Rotary and beyond.

Moreover, Governor Voting Centino said, “I offer my warmest congratulations and enthusiastic support. I do not doubt that you will lead this club to even greater heights with your experience.”

He added, “As your District Governor for Rotary Year 2024-2025, I stand before you this evening deeply inspired by the Magic of Rotary. From my humble beginnings as a shoeshine boy and a vendor, my commitment to making a difference was deeply ingrained at the very young age of 8 years old when I started selling peanuts and ice candies and offering shoe shining services in the piers and ports of Ozamiz.

I understood that I needed to work hard and smart to survive. I do not despise small beginnings. My life is a testament to the magic of possibilities that I who started with so little have been given a huge opportunity to lead a community of leaders. And this is the magic I see in each of you, the Rotarians of Bacolod West.

This evening, as we stand on the cusp of a new year, I urge you to embrace the challenge, to step forward with courage and conviction, and to fulfill the goals that will shape our district's future.”

He said, “We have laid out a bold vision, one that embodies the very essence of Rotary: Service Above Self. Let us work together to achieve these goals for 100% Membership Retention; Installation of at least 4 new clubs (satellite or chartered): DEI and Belongingness; $150,000 target for TRF; End Polio Now Campaign and Polio Plus Society membership and Areas of focus.

Furthermore, the Rotary Club of Bacolod West has a rich history of service and a bright future ahead.

“I do not doubt that you will continue to inspire and empower your community, leaving a legacy of compassion, dedication, and hope. I encourage you to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Let us work together, with unwavering commitment and boundless enthusiasm, to create a world where service is not just an act, but a way of life. Thank you, and may the magic of Rotary continue to shine brightly in Bacolod West.”

Immediate Past President Limbaña thanked her fellow officers and club members for their support of her Presidency.