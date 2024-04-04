RE Week in NegOcc set

A weeklong celebration and promotion of renewable energy has been recently set by SecuRE Negros, the province’s commitment to securing the energy future of Negros Occidental.

Provincial Consultant on Energy and Environment Concerns (PCEEC), former Gov. Rafael “Lito” Coscolluela, together with Eileen Hofileña and Junjun Mojica who are members of the core team of SecuRE Negros, and Felix Querubin, met with representatives of Ayala Malls Capitol Central to discuss plans regarding the conduct of the upcoming Renewable Energy (RE) Week of the Province of Negros Occ.

Representing event partner Ayala Malls Capitol Central were Michelle Dingcong, Senior Marketing Associate; Stephanie Soriano, Marketing Manager; Bodie Lamela, Senior Operations Associate; and Engr. Joecelyn Benjamin, Bldg. Engineer.

With discussions and preparations underway, the plans take shape as we engage with different stakeholders, raise awareness, and drive meaningful change to achieve power security through renewable energy in Negros Occidental.

From workshops to exhibitions, the RE Week will offer a platform for education, collaboration, and action for all Negrenses. (PR)