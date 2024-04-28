Real Madrid officials visit program beneficiaries

Natalia Valdéz del Toro of Fundación Real Madrid with Fundacion Santiago Executive Director José Ricardo “Chaco” Molina visited Escuela Socio Deportiva-Sining at Pag-asa program beneficiaries on Saturday, April 27.

SiPa is a joint football program of the local government of San Carlos and Fundacion Real Madrid that develops the skills of players and their values formation, self-esteem, and holistic development.

Fundacion Santiago Executive Director Molina said the visit showed the continuous and strong bond of relationship between the foundation and the city; adding they are also learning from the local teams which they might impart to other schools they will visit, and know what help to provide.

SiPa program head coach Dennis Peñalosa also said the program has been running for nine years and has 143 current beneficiaries; adding it helps children learn the social values of life.

Peñalosa shared that beneficiaries also underwent on-site training, football sessions, and classroom settings where Heritage, Social Values, and History of San Carlos and the Philippines were taught.

Meanwhile, the group also planned to pay courtesy to San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo and conduct a visit to ESD-School on Monday, April 29.

The City Planning and Development Coordinator's Office and City Sports Office facilitated the said event.