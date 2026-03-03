Reassignment of police officials at BCPO implemented

REASSIGNMENT of some police officials at the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) was implemented by Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) effective Monday, March 2, 2026.

Police Colonel Eugene Rebadomia, BCPO officer-in-charge, said he requested an approval from PRO-NIR for the minor reassignment of officials at BCPO as part of their continuing effort to strengthen leadearship and operational efficiency.

The affected officials include Captain Rosalino Pugoy Jr., BCPO Public Information Office chief, replacing the post of Police Station 3 commander Captain Andro Ma-apni, who was reassigned to the PNP's training school.

Captain Glen Montaño was also assigned as officer-in-charge of Police Station 5, replacing Captain Ramie Sayon, who was also designated as new as deputy chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Captain Dax Santillan was assigned as BCPO spokesperson, and officer-in-charge of the City Investigation and Detection Management Unit and Chief of the Human Rights Affairs Office.

Rebadomia also expressed confidence that the newly designated officers will effectively carry out their responsibilities and further enhance the delivery of police services to the community. (MAP)