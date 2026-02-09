Rebadomia to replace Coronica as BCPO chief

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya confirmed that Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Director Colonel Joeresty Coronica will be replaced by Colonel Eugene Rebadomia.

Gasataya said the turnover ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, February 9, 2026, at the BCPO headquarters in Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod.

He said he earlier received the list of five candidates from the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) to be the new director of BCPO.

Of the five nominees, he recommended Rebadomia to lead the BCPO.

The mayor noted that Rebadomia is currently the head of PRO-NIR Operations Office, and previously handled various positions outside Bacolod City.

"He is from Bacolod City and he knows the terrain, which it's his advantage among the nominees," Gasataya said.

He said he wants the new head of BCPO to continue the work of Coronica, who is also from Bacolod City.

Coronica, who is up for promotion, earlier said that he served as police director of Iloilo City Police Office for one year, five months and 27 days and another one year and six months in BCPO.

"It's almost three years of being a city director, so I need to transfer to other posts for a career development," Coronica said.

He said that he will be temporarily transferred to PRO-NIR headquarters. (MAP)