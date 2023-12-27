REBEL FORCE ‘WEAK’ | 3ID refuses to recognize CPP-NPA's ceasefire declaration

The Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) did not recognize the ceasefire declaration of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) as the rebel movement celebrated its 55th anniversary on Tuesday, December 26.

Lt. Colonel Jjay Javines, 3ID spokesperson, said there is no ceasefire on their part since the high command of the Philippine Army did not declare any ceasefire with the rebels.

Javines pointed out that the NPA insurgents are not in the position to declare a ceasefire since their force is “already weak.”

He further stated that declaring a ceasefire with the rebels would only give the NPA a chance to recover and gather more members.

He pointed out that the Philippine Army is targeting declaring Negros Island free from insurgents by the first quarter of 2024, and as part of this push, they will intensify their counter-insurgency operations on the island.

Javines also said the NPA in Negros is on its "last breath" as their group, which used to vie for dominance, has now collapsed.

He stressed that now is the time to conclude the insurgency problem, and they should not be given any more opportunities to recover.

Currently, the military has not monitored any significant terror plans while the celebration of the CPP-NPA anniversary continues.

However, the Philippine Army remains cautious, as the insurgents are still a threat based on their historical patterns.

In a press statement on December 23, NPA Negros implemented a ceasefire order.

Ka Maoche Legislador, spokesperson of the Apolinario Gatmaitan Command of Negros Island Regional Operational Command of the NPA, said in a statement that the two days suspension of tactical offensives started at 12:01 a.m. on December 25 and ended at 11:59 p.m on December 26 to give way to their members to gather for their 55th founding anniversary and celebrate Christmas with their respective families.*