Rebel killed, firearms recovered in Moises Padilla clash

A suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed while two firearms were recovered in an encounter between the combined forces of Army and police troopers against the suspected rebels yesterday morning in Barangay Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla.

Lt. Col. J-Jay Javines, 3rd Infantry Division Civil Military Operations officer, disclosed that the first encounter ensued at about 5:35 a.m. Thursday, April 4, after the 62nd Infantry Battalion and 2nd Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company were tipped off on the presence of about five NPA rebels in the area.

Javines said the firefight, which lasted for several minutes, led to the death of one of the five NPA rebels, who was left behind by his fleeing comrades.

Aside from the cadaver of slain rebel, whose identity has yet to be established by authorities, he also reported that government troopers also recovered a KG9 automatic pistol with a magazine containing ammunition, a rifle grenade ammunition, three magazines of 5.56mm rifle, two back packs, subversive documents and assorted medical paraphernalia.

Almost three hours after the first encounter, pursuing government troopers were able to catch up with fleeing rebels, which led to another encounter, that also resulted in the recovery of a caliber .38 revolver, he said.

No one was injured among 62IB and 2nd NOCMFC troopers, Javines said.

Brgy. Quintin Remo in Moises Padilla has been previously considered as the bailiwick of CN 1, which is under the supervision of Komiteng Rehiyonal Negros/Cebu/Bohol/Siquijor.*