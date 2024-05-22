Rebel killed in Moises Padilla clashes

An alleged member of the New People's Army (NPA) was killed, while a high-powered firearm was seized following two consecutive encounters between the Army’s 62nd Infantry Battalion and the rebels in Barangay Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The first encounter, based on the military report, transpired at about 7 a.m. while the troops were conducting combat operations in response to a tip-off from the local populace about the presence of around seven armed members of Central Negros 1 (CN1), Komiteng Rehiyon–Negros, Cebu, Bohol, and Siquijor (KR-NCBS) in Sitio Inangaw.

The firefight lasted for about 10 minutes.

At about 8:30 a.m., the blocking force of the 62IB clashed with about five rebels in Sitio Saksak of the same barangay.

These encounters resulted in the death of Richard Dela Peña, alias Rocky, a member of CN1, KR-NCBS, and a resident of Sitio Inangaw in Barangay Quintin Remo. His body was recovered from the clash site.

Also seized from the encounter site were an M16 A1 rifle with one magazine loaded with 20 serviceable rounds, a bandolier with two magazines for an M16 rifle and 20 serviceable rounds, and subversive documents with high intelligence value.

The leadership of the 3rd Infantry Division commended the operating troops of the 62IB and the local populace for their concerted efforts that led to the neutralization of the CN1 remnant and the seizure of a high-powered firearm.

“Our peace and security efforts in Negros will persist, even as the achievement of a stable internal peace and security environment for all Negrenses is at hand. This is an integral part of our sustainment strategy to prevent any attempts at recovery and resurgence by the dismantled guerrilla fronts of the NPA,” 3ID Commander Major General Marion Sison said in a press statement.

He added, “We are deeply grateful to the people of Negros Island for their unwavering support of the government's peace campaign, which clearly demonstrates that they recognize and feel the positive impacts of a stable peace and security situation on the island.”*