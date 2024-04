SunStar Bacolod is among the regional finalists of the 2023 Community Press Awards of the Philippine Press Institute.

SunStar Bacolod editor-in-chief Marchel Espina (4th from left) received the certificate of merit in rites held at Century Park Hotel, Manila on Thursday, April 25.

Meanwhile, SunStar Davao won Best in Environmental Reporting (daily category) and Best in Photojournalism (daily category), while SunStar Cebu won Best in News Website (Visayas category).