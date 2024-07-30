Reconstruction of Pequiño Creek in Barangay Banago eyed

The Bacolod City Government and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are now eyeing to reconstruct Pequiño Creek along Purok Sibucao, Barangay Banago to address the flood problem in the area.

Engineer Loben Ceballos, officer-in-charge of the City Engineer's Office, said yesterday they inspected the area together with the DPWH last week and they found out that the creek was already occupied by the residents of the said village.

He said Purok Sibucao was already identified as one of the flood-prone areas in Bacolod City.

" Due to the recent reports of flooding, we inspected the area to determine the implementation of the Pequiño Creek project of the DPWH in 2025," he added.

Ceballos noted that Pequiño Creek was occupied by the residents with light and concrete materials.

" So we want to put back again the creek so that it will be an outfall for the Barangay Banago area," Ceballos said.

He said the DPWH will allot at least P100 million for the Pequiño Creek project.

Since the project will be implemented in 2025, he added that they will develop the existing drainage in Purok Sibucao to address the flood problem during high tide.

The budget will be taken from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO).

Ceballos disclosed that the affected residents will be given a relocation site through the validation of the Bacolod Housing Authority (BHA)./MAP