‘Register early, don’t wait for deadline,’ Tongson urges new voters

“Register early. Do not wait for the deadline.”

Mayor Raymund Tongson reminded the new voters of Himamaylan City to register early for the upcoming 2025 national and local elections.

“Early registration will not only benefit the young and new voters to register early, it will also somehow help our partners at the Commission on Elections (Comelec),” said Tongson.

The registration for the upcoming 2025 national and local elections started last February 12 and will run through September 30.

On March 12, the City Mayor’s Office assisted Comelec in an information drive and satellite registration at Brgy. Cabadiangan. The mayor’s office provided free snacks to those who availed of the service.

“This is to instill the importance of their right of suffrage as well as complying to government requirement prior to the deadline,” he said.

Tongson said this is also to avoid the “last-minute” rush where long queues and overwhelming turnout meant unnecessary extensions.

The mayor added that they are coordinating with the local Comelec office in organzing more satellite registration for new eligible voters in the city for the upcoming months.

Tongson thanked Comelec local office head Keinth Horario of Comelec, punong barangay Martin Florencio Villafranca, and SK chairman Reymart Salcedo for supporting the activity. (PR)