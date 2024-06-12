Registered Mechanical Engineer crowned as Lin-ay sang Silay 2024

Ms. Mialyn Baldonado a registered Mechanical Engineer and an esteemed member of the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers was crowned as Lin-ay sang Silay in a competition held at Natalio G. Velez Sports & Cultural Center, Silay City last June 9, 2024.

She represents Brgy. Kapitan Ramon bested 15 other candidates who vied for the crown.

Ms. Femie Siar of Brgy. Guinhalaran was named first runner-up, Ms. Maria Lea Libres of Barangay Hawaiian, second runner-up, Ms. Mary Angelique Faye Caballero of Barangay Cinco was Lin-ay sang Arte kag Kultura, and Ms. Khia Gambalan of Barangay Guimbala-on was the Lin-ay sang Turismo

The new Lin-ay is an alumna of the Technical University of the Philippines - Visayas, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

She is a lover of arts and crafts, crocheting, literature, and the movies. She stands five feet and five inches tall.

Silay City Mayor Joedith Gallego and his fellow city officials graced the occasion and crowned the new Lin-ay sang Silay.

The event was successfully organized under Production Director Domingo 'Barney' Molina and Assistant Director / Production Manager Jan Michael Estrañero along with the following:

Asst Director/Artistic Director: Carmelo Escototo

Stage Directors & Managers: Dwight Morana Jr. and Noel Morales

Assistants: Yan Escubido, Mc Po and Alice Molina.

Official Documentation: Team GG Films and Niltz Pic Production.

Photographer: Toto Harold

The Silay City Government produced the event.