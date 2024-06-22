Regulations for parking spaces ordinance approved

The Bacolod City Council approved on the third and final reading an ordinance providing regulations for parking spaces within the city and establishing mechanisms for the administration and management thereof by a third party further promoting and enforcing City Ordinance (CO) No. 08-14-662 Series of 2014 or the Bacolod City Pay Parking Ordinance of 2014.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on traffic. Espino said to further regulate parking CO No. 08-14-662 was passed on February 26, 2014, designating pay parking zones in the city, wherein it provided charges for a certain number of hours for parking in the streets.

“ To further promote these ordinances and regulate parking in our streets, to further improve accessibility to these parking spaces, create a management system of its fair and balanced use, and reduced traffic congestion, to avail and use of advanced technology that any third party can offer that would benefit the general public,” he said. Regulating the streets and prescribing fees for parking, he added, will generate more revenue and income for the city.

Espino noted that Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991, provides that every local government unit shall exercise the powers necessary, appropriate, or incidental for its efficient and effective governance and those which are essential to the promotion of the general welfare. Section 2 of the proposed ordinance states that the city shall improve the traffic conditions and flow in the city streets, through a well-balanced system that promotes an efficient, effective, and fair system for parking.

The city recognizes the transformation and rapid acceleration of digitalization and advances in technology and systems that could be used in parking. The city also recognizes that the participation of a third party in local governance, particularly in the delivery of basic services, shall be encouraged to ensure the viability of local autonomy as an alternative strategy for sustainable development, it further stated.

Section of the proposed ordinance also stated that the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) or the third party to whom the award is given to manage and administer these parking areas shall deploy parking attendants whose primary duty and responsibility include taking hold and possession of the booking tickets, accept booking for the pay parking area, accept payment for the usage of the parking areas, submit a report showing the number of motor vehicles availing the pay parking area within its area of jurisdiction every month, assist the driver during the parking maneuver, and provide properly deputized officers to cite/arrest violators, and issue tickets or sanctions.

It further stated that the City Treasurer’s Office shall do the printing of booking tickets to be used in the pay parking system. The booking ticket shall indicate the name of the driver, the plate number of the vehicle, the number of hours parked including any extension availed by the driver, the date of issue, the time start of parking, and the location of the pay parking area.

Espino said that this shall also serve as the official receipt of payment of the parking fee. He said the parking fee, rates, and service fee include two-wheeled vehicles P15 per hour, three-wheeled vehicles or tricycles P20 per hour, light vehicles (sedan, pick-up truck, SUV, van and jeep) P20 per hour, medium vehicles (delivery trucks) P40 per hour, and overnight parking P200 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

He added the third party shall not be allowed to make additional charges or fees aside from what is allowed and stated.

Espino disclosed that any collection or even assessment of charges or fees not stated or provided herein shall be a ground for the revocation of the award to the third party./MAP