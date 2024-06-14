Victorias City commemorated the 126th Philippine Independence Day in a historic and meaningful celebration held at the city’s public plaza on June 12, 2024.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez led the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony for the 126th Philippine Independence Day celebration of Victorias City in the Public Plaza, on June 12.

“Ang Adlaw sang Kahilwayan tion sang pagtalupangud sa pagpasad sang pungsod kag pagpasad sang kalinong. Ini ang tion sa liwat nga pagpamatuod sang aton panaad sa pagdihon sang katilingban kon sa diin ang tagsa ka Filipino sarang mabuhi nga may dignidad kag katuyuan,” Mayor Javi said in his message.

The City Mayor urged Victoriasanons to come together and remain steadfast in marching forward to a bright future.

“Ang aton pagpanglakaton padulong sa mas masanag nga palaabuton nagahingyo sang pag-ugyon kag paghimakas gikan sa tagsa-tagsa sa aton,” he said.

Senate Sergeant at Arms Ret. Lt. General Roberto Ancan was the ceremony's guest of honor.

General Ancan emphasized the relevance of celebrating Independence Day in his message.

“Our celebration of Philippine Independence Day is a reminder that the Filipino people should rise above any forms or threats that challenge our very existence and the freedom that goes with it,” he stressed.

World War II Veteran Corporal Rodrigo Olis Sr. was also present during the ceremony, joining the celebration of Philippine freedom, future, and history. Mayor Javi then turned over the Philippine Flag and city banner to all 26 barangays to Liga ng mga Barangay-Victorias City Councilor Eric Alcobilla.

Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug, city councilors, punong barangays, Sangguniang Kabataan chairpersons, department heads, National Agency heads, DepEd Victorias, and city employees were also present to celebrate the Philippine Independence.