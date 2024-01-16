Remains of Negrense OFW who died in Thailand arrive home

The remains of Joan Gellegani Jocsin, an Overseas Filipino Worker in Thailand, arrived at Bacolod-Silay Airport on Sunday, January 14.

Aged 49, Jocsin, who was a resident of Barangay 9, Victorias City, met an untimely demise on November 30, 2023, due to a cerebral hemorrhage.

Amid this sorrowful moment, the local government unit of Victorias City extended its heartfelt gratitude to those who provided invaluable support, including Overseas Workers Welfare Administration-Western Visayas officer-in-charge Rizza Joy Moldes, Director Rizza Joy Moldes, its public information office said. (PR)