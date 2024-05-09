Remollo hopes PBBM to sign NIR law soon

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo is hoping that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will sign the law creating the Negros Island Region as soon as possible.

Remollo said Marcos is set to arrive in Dumaguete City on May 20 and that he hopes the president would bring good news for NIR during his arrival.

Marcos will distribute the Certificate of Land Ownership Award (Cloa) to some farmer-beneficiaries in Negros Oriental on May 20.

"I am about 90 percent sure that the president will sign the NIR Law," Remollo said.

He said the concerns raised by the Diocese of Dumaguete opposing the NIR had long been addressed and that several consultations and dialogues had been held.

NIR was initially created through an executive order during the term of late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino but was revoked by former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Remollo said he has already prepared lands for the eventual creation of regional offices that would be free.

He also revealed plans for the construction of the Central Highway and other infrastructure projects that would shorten the travel from Dumaguete to Bacolod City during the realization of the NIR.

He said they are also excited to compete in regional sports events such as the recently concluded Regional Athletic Meet Association with Negros Occidental and Siquijor as their competitors.

"Bacolod City, known as the City of Smiles, and Dumaguete City, with gentle people, are a perfect match," he added.*