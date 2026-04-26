Remulla visits wake of Bacolod cop

DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla visited the wake of Police Master Sergeant Romulo Galvez, a member of the Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of Police Station 9 of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), in Bacolod City on April 24, 2026.

Remulla was accompanied by Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya, and Bago City Mayor Marina Javellana-Yao to pay their highest respects and honor his life, service, and ultimate sacrifice.

Remulla expressed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and loved ones of the fallen officer.

During the visit, Remulla paid tribute to the courage, dedication, and selfless commitment of Galvez, recognizing his invaluable service to the nation.

On April 9, Galvez was conducting a drug bust along with his team against the 32-year-old suspect who suddenly drew a caliber .45 firearm and shot him. He sustained a gunshot wound on his right thigh and was brought to Bacolod Adventist Medical Center.

Despite medical intervention, Galvez did not survive and expired at 12:08 a.m. on April 10 due hypovolemic shock secondary to a gunshot wound.

Remulla said the country stands united in gratitude for the heroism of police officers who willingly face danger to protect the lives and safety of others.

He also assured the family of the government’s continued support, affirming that all necessary assistance and benefits due to the fallen officer will be provided.

Remulla underscored the importance of standing by the families of uniformed personnel, especially in times of loss, as part of the government’s commitment to those who serve with honor.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the visit reflects the DILG’s compassion and solidarity with the PNP, reinforcing the shared mission of upholding peace, order, and public trust.

She said it also serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by police officers and the nation’s enduring respect and gratitude for their service.

“As the nation mourns the passing of PMSG Galvez, his legacy of bravery, dedication, and honor will continue to inspire his fellow officers and the communities he served,” she added. (MAP)