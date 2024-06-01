Renovated San Carlos farmer’s market reopens

The renovated stalls at the Farmer's Market in San Carlos City were officially opened and blessed, May 29.

The renovation of the stalls aimed at offering a comfortable and visually appealing space for vendors who were previously accommodated in small huts.

The 12 stalls underwent a significant upgrade from their former structures. The city government of San Carlos funded the renovation for around P3.9M.

Engr. John Leur C. Virtucio of the City Engineering Department supervised the project and ensured its completion.

Public Market & Slaughterhouse Department Head Leila Mansueto thanked the city government, especially Mayor Gustilo for always supporting projects that contribute to the betterment of the city."

The blessing ceremony was officiated by Rev. Eddie P. Herodias.

Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo, along with Vice Mayor Christopher Paul S. Carmona and SP Members Mark Cui, Carlos Manuel Valmayor, Jeffrey Hidalgo, and Philip Gerard Maisog, Public Market & Slaughterhouse Department staff witnessed the event. (PR)