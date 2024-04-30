Renovation of old city hall building set

The City Government of Bacolod will start the renovation of the old city hall building on Luzuriaga Street this month, Engineer Loben Ceballos, officer-in-charge of the City Engineer’s Office said Monday, April 29.

Ceballos said the contractor had already put up a fence in the area to start the improvement of the building.

He also said the contractor is still in the design phase and their preparation is still ongoing, adding that they already transferred some of the documents of various offices in the area.

Ceballos noted that they put up one room for the documents.

He also said the contractor will demolish some portion of the building and they will not touch the fountain.

He said the city has allotted P223 million for the rehabilitation of the building. The fund is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan for the city government from the Development Bank of the Philippines, adding that it will be constructed for 18 months.

Ceballos said the affected offices include the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Bacolod, Commission on Audit (COA), City Veterinary Office, Treasurer’s Office, Persons with Disability Office, among others will be transferred to other areas so they can continue their operations.*